Former Ohio State standout linebacker Bobby Carpenter is not holding back his thoughts on the Big Ten’s letter.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a letter to the conference on Wednesday, further addressing the decision to postpone fall sports.

Warren attempted to explain his decision and reiterated that the decision was not going to be reconsidered.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” Warren explained.

Carpenter is not satisfied with the letter, though. He’s not alone in feeling that way, either. The majority of the Big Ten’s players, coaches and fans seem frustrated by the decision.

“A full breakdown of the letter of nonsense issued by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren… still no info on what changed between the schedule release and the cancellation Its full of contradictions and fluff without any stats and science,” Carpenter explained.

Carpenter highlighted the aspects of the Big Ten’s letter that he feels are irrelevant or contradictory:

It’s clear that many within the Big Ten Conference are not satisfied with the decision – or the way it was handled – but it’s also clear that nothing is going to change.

The Big Ten won’t be playing football this fall.