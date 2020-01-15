Late Tuesday night, conflicting reports suggested Missouri State had a new head coach – they just didn’t agree on who the coach would be.

Football Scoop initially reported former Baylor head coach Art Briles would become the team’s coach. However, local reporter Chad Plein suggested the team landed a different head coach.

Plein reported Missouri State hired former Louisville and Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino.

On Wednesday morning, the school made the latter official. Bobby Petrino is the new head coach at Missouri State, the school said in a statement.

Missouri State is now confirming Bobby Petrino will be the next head football coach at Missouri State. pic.twitter.com/0K9jXkejRk — Chad Plein (@chadplein) January 15, 2020

Missouri State fired head coach Dave Steckel following the 2019 season. In five seasons as the team’s head coach, Steckel led the program to a 13-42 record. He never had a winning season as the team’s coach.

Petrino, meanwhile, hasn’t coached since he was fired by Louisville during the 2018 season. He led the team to a 2-8 mark before the Cardinals moved on after he “lost the team.”

Despite his struggles in his final season, Petrino proved he can build a program, which he did at both Louisville and Arkansas. Petrino owns a 119-56 record as a head coach.

Petrino has his work cut out for him as Missouri State hasn’t had a winning season since 2009.