Bobby Petrino Lands New College Football Coaching Job

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 09: Bobby Petrino talks to the media after being introduced as the head coach of the University of Louisville at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on January 9, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino has landed a new gig. He's heading back to the FBS ranks for the first time since 2018.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator under head coach Barry Odom.

"Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the last three seasons," Low tweeted. "He’s widely regarded as one of the top offensive minds/play-callers in the game."

UNLV wasn't the only program interested in Petrino. Last week, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that he was a candidate for Texas A&M's offensive coordinator position.

Petrino was Missouri State's head coach from 2020-2022. He won 18 games during that span.

Prior to that gig, Petrino was a head coach for Arkansas, Louisville and Western Kentucky. His career record is 137-71.

If Petrino has a successful 2023 campaign at UNLV, he could potentially go somewhere else for a bigger and better opportunity.