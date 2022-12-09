Bobby Petrino Reportedly A Candidate For SEC Job

RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Bobby Petrino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter Finley Stadium on October 5, 2017 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Bobby Petrino could be making a return to the SEC. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the head coach of Missouri State has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's search for a new offensive coordinator.

Petrino is expected to interview with Texas A&M in the coming days.

Texas A&M recently parted ways with offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey. The offense struggled this year to say the least.

Petrino, meanwhile, has been at Missouri State since 2020. He has an 18-15 record over the past three seasons.

Obviously, Petrino has experience coaching in the SEC. He led Arkansas from 2008 to 2011, winning 34 games during that span.

In addition to Petrino's stint at Arkansas, he has coached at Auburn, Idaho, Louisville, Nevada and Western Kentucky. He also spent time in the NFL with the Falcons and Jaguars.

Petrino would be an interesting hire for Texas A&M, make no mistake about it.