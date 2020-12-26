Earlier this week, Bryan Harsin announced his plans to leave Boise State and head to the SEC as the new head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

That left the Broncos without a head coach as the team prepares for the offseason. Well, just a few days later, Boise State is reportedly close to hiring a new head coach.

According to a report from Football Scoop, the Broncos are targeting former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore. The report suggests a deal could be done in the next few days – if Moore decides to take the job.

“Sources tell FootballScoop Boise State is targeting Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become the next head coach of the Broncos,” the report said. “Sources add that if Moore does choose to return to Boise, over remaining in the NFL, Boise would like to agree to terms in the coming days.”

Sources tell FootballScoop Boise State is targeting Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore… https://t.co/i8lxliHjKj — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 26, 2020

Moore is one of the winningest quarterbacks in NFL history. During his career with Boise State, he had a 50-3 record as a starting quarterback becoming the first college football quarterback with 50 wins.

Following his illustrious college football career, he spent several years as a backup quarterback in the NFL.

After retiring, Moore had a meteoric rise up the coaching ranks, becoming the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator after just two years.

Now, he could be headed back to his alma mater for his first head coaching job.