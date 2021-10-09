Boise State WR Makes Insane Catch vs. BYU

Boise State’s Khalil Shakir put the Broncos on his back when they needed him most against BYU in Provo on Saturday night.

Leading 23-17 late in the fourth quarter, Boise State had the ball in BYU territory. Instead of playing conservative and trying to run out the clock with a six-point lead, the Broncos dialed up an aggressive play-call.

Shakir got a big of seperation from two BYU defenders before Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier heaved the ball near the end-zone. Shakir turned back to locate the ball and made an incredible catch in traffic. We’re still not sure how he held onto the ball.

That’s about as good as it gets. Better yet, it came at a key moment in the game.

The previously 2-3 Boise State Broncos went onto tack on a field goal to take a 26-17 lead. BYU was unable to respond with any points, falling by that same score.

This is the time Boise State has won a road game over a top-10 team since 2001. It’s a significant achievement for first-year head coach Andy Avalos. Perhaps this will be a stepping stone for his program.

BYU, meanwhile, now finds itself out of NY6 bowl territory, which means the Cougars will probably end up in the Independence Bowl. It’s a pretty rough occurrence of events for a team which began the day ranked 10th in the country.