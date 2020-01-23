Analyst Releases Bold 2020 Preseason Top 25 Poll

College football way-too-early preseason top 25 polls continue to roll in. CollegeFootballNews.com released its poll earlier this month. It’s one of the boldest of the bunch.

CollegeFootballNews.com’s boldest pick is probably Florida coming in at No. 4 overall.

“The offensive line is loaded. It was more than good enough to blast away for a more powerful offense than it got credit for – now it should be better. It’s a veteran group that should give Kyle Trask plenty of time to work,” they write.

Florida is a popular SEC East champion pick in 2020 – and the Gators might have the best returning QB in Trask – but No. 4 is a little higher than everyone else.

ESPN.com, for example, has Florida at No. 7. Another SEC East team, Georgia, is ranked ahead of the Gators.

Here’s the full top 10 from CollegeFootballNews.com:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Florida Oregon LSU Georgia Wisconsin Penn State Oklahoma

Clemson and Ohio State are a pretty unanimous No. 1 and No. 2 in everyone’s preseason polls. It’s from No. 3 down where there starts to be some differentiating.

CollegeFootballNews.com is clearly very high on Florida and Oregon. The Gators and the Ducks are expected to be preseason top 10 teams, but most won’t have them inside the top five.

One thing is for sure: These polls will change a decent amount before the 2020 regular season begins. There will be recruiting news and transfer decisions that switch things up.

You can view the full top 25 here.