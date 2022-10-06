Bomani Jones Picks Between Stetson Bennett, Anthony Richardson

Stetson Bennett has continued his feel-good story by keeping Georgia in line for a chance at another national championship.

The former walk-on has led the Bulldogs to victories in 17 of their last 18 games, but is this a case of a quarterback getting too much credit for the team's success?

On The Right Time podcast, Bomani Jones said Bennett "is what he is." While he applauded Bennett for proving him wrong by defeating Alabama in the National Championship Game, he identified a talented, but erratic SEC quarterback he'd prefer.

"You would like to have a better quarterback," Jones said. "I don't care how inconsistent he may be, I would rather have Anthony Richardson than Stetson Bennett."

His guest, Elle Duncan, said Georgia "got the best" out of Bennett, but she wouldn't trust him in another SEC title or College Football Playoff clash with Alabama. The SportsCenter anchor likened his run to the Denver Broncos' defense carrying Peyton Manning to a Super Bowl title in his final season and suggested Bennett "should have rode off on a high note."

Richardson flashed Heisman potential when leading Florida to a Week 1 victory over Utah with three rushing touchdowns. However, he's since thrown six interceptions while completing just 52.3 percent of his passes in the last four games, including two losses.

Bennett has enjoyed a far cleaner start to the season. The fifth-year senior has accrued 1,536 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and even four rushing touchdowns with just one interception for the 5-0 Bulldogs.

Richardson has far more NFL upside than Bennett, who has never needed to shoulder a heavy burden thanks to a formidable supporting cast. Yet Bennett's steadiness might be a better fit for Georgia.