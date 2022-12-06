Bomani Jones Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Bomani Jones is one of the latest sports media personalities to offer his take on Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado.

Jones, of ESPN and HBO, appeared on CNN with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday to address the argument made by some that Sanders "sold out" by leaving Jackson State, an HBCU, for the Power 5 level.

According to Jones, he doesn't begrudge Sanders for leaving and understands his motivation, but did take some issue with how he presented himself when he took the JSU job.

"I don't judge him for taking the job at Colorado. They probably increased his salary by something like 15 times. I totally get that. It all makes sense. But what he did was something that college coaches do all the time, which is, you have to sell people four-year, 10-year plans when your plan is only one year at a time.

"So he came in, and he sold a long-term vision for what was going on at Jackson State, but his goals and ambitions were always to be a Power 5 head coach. My take has always been, he went to Jackson State primarily because he wanted to be a head coach but didn't want to ever be anybody's assistant coach. So he had to find somebody that would give him a job and make him a head coach so he could have that on his resume and then he could take that to try and get the job that he actually wanted.

"Jackson State was the place that could do it, and he did a lot of good work while he was at Jackson State, but all the bigger grandiose notions of what he was doing for somebody else, no, it was what it always is. He did it for Deion, and that's fine, as long as you don't tell us you're doing it for somebody else."

Asked by Lemon what he would have liked Sanders to do, Jones went back to when the Hall of Famer was first hired by Jackson State.

"Well, I wouldn't have come in in the first place and said that God sent me here to fix HBCUs. And God decided that in the middle of it you were supposed to leave?" Jones said. "It's like I've said, maybe God wants 10 percent of five mil and not 10 percent of 375 (thousand). If God could do math, I could understand why it is.

"He sold a dream and then walked out on the dream. People have a right to be critical of that. I also would have taken the job at Colorado. It's not a judgment of the fact that he took the job. But this is not in line with what he told us all these years."

Jones' take is thoughtful and well-measured. The entire Deion/JSU/Colorado discussion is multi-layered and deeper than anything we could discuss in this blog post.

You can view Jones' entire CNN appearance, which he said explains why he views Deion's departure as 'disappointing, but not a sellout" here.

The 55-year-old Sanders spent three seasons at Jackson State, posting a 27-5 overall record, including a 12-0 mark this year.