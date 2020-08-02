Bomani Jones’ Uniform Suggestion For College Football Is Going Viral

ESPN personality Bomani Jones had quite the uniform for college athletes following the NCAA’s latest decision.

The NCAA approved this week a rule that will allow student-athletes to put social justice messages on their uniforms for the 2020 season. We’ve season the NBA do this, with players putting messages like “Black Lives Matter,” “Vote” and “Equality” on the back of their jerseys.

Players will be allowed to have a small patch on the front of their uniform that is “intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.” The players will then be able to change the back of their uniform.

“The second location is on the back of the uniform where the player name is traditionally located and, as authorized by the school or conference, will allow names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes. The names or words may vary by team member,” the NCAA said.

Jones has quite the uniform suggestion for college athletes. His suggestion went viral on Twitter earlier this week.

how about "f ck you, pay me?" that count? https://t.co/ZAWany9jeY — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 30, 2020

Yeah, we’re going to go out and venture a guess and say that the NCAA will not allow that message to be displayed on the back of a jersey.

The 2020 college season is scheduled to begin in September, though many sports have already been delayed.