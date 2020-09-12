Booger McFarland Has A Message For Texas Coach Tom Herman

It’s a big year for Tom Herman. If the Longhorns fail to exceed or even simply meet expectations, Herman’s seat will turn from luke-warm to burning hot.

It’s a wide-open year in the Big 12. Many expect the Sooners to win the conference, but largely because Oklahoma hasn’t had much of a challenge doing so in past years. As for the Longhorns, they have the players they need to take down Oklahoma. But can Herman guide Texas through any and all adversity?

ESPN’s Booger McFarland discussed Herman and the Longhorns on Saturday morning ahead of Texas’ season-opener. There’s plenty of pressure for Herman to have a big year – especially after the coaching changes he made during the off-season.

If Herman’s new coaching staff can’t help the Longhorns win a Big 12 title, Herman could be out the door sooner than we all anticipate.

“Think about this with Tom Herman — Tom Herman had a staff overhaul this year … OC, DC, assistant coaches … now when you start getting rid of all those coaches, you know who’s next right,” McFarland said this week, via 247Sports. “If you’re Tom Herman, man, when you start changing assistant coaches and there’s a lot of pressure, Tom Herman came with a lot of hoopla, that’s one of the more pressurized situations.”

The pressure is on in Austin. The Longhorns need a big year if Tom Herman hopes to keep his job for at least the next few years.

Texas begins its conference title quest on Saturday in the team’s season-opener. Herman and the Longhorns take on the UTEP Miners Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.