On Thursday, it was reported that the College Football Playoff could move to a 12-team format. Although there are countless fans on board with this idea, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland made it known that he’s not fond of this proposal.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, McFarland questioned whether the College Football Playoff is being expanded for the right reasons.

“I think they’re doing the wrong thing,” McFarland said. “For everyone who says we need to go from four to eight to 12, I would just ask one question: Why? Is it about money? Is it about greed? Is it about the kids? Is it about your satisfaction? Because we all talk about, playing for a national championship should be tough. We want to take it out of the computer’s hands, take it away from the BCS. Well, we did that.”

McFarland believes it’d be a mistake to expand the College Football Playoff field because it would make it easier to clinch a postseason berth.

“It should be hard. Why are we continually trying to make the College Football Playoff easier? It’s not for the kids’ satisfaction, it’s not for the schools’ satisfaction. It’s for the satisfaction of everyone else, including myself, who covered the sport. It should be. I’ve said it from the get-go and I’ll say it again: If they change it from four to eight to anything other than four, they’re making a mistake.”

The newest proposal for the College Football Playoff features the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids.

Expanding the amount of teams in the College Football Playoff would solve a lot of problems. On the other hand, it could present new challenges for the selection committee.

Do you want to see 12 teams in the College Football Playoff?