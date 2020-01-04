Sadly, college football’s bowl season is coming to an end. Only three more bowl games remain, which leaves us with a sad realization – no more than one bowl game will be played per day through the national title game.

With the College Football Playoff semifinal and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games in the rear view, it’s time for the lesser-known bowl games to take center stage.

On Saturday morning – that’s right we said MORNING – the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl kicks off from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas.

Here is the only game on the docket today:

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane

Kickoff time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

—

Tulane enters as a 7.5-point favorite over Southern Miss in what is expected to become a high-scoring contest.

The Green Wave finished the season just short of averaging 35 points per game, while the Golden Eagles finished the season averaging just South of 28 points per contest.

Tulane features a balanced attacked that saw the Green Wave pass and rush for over 200 yards per game.

Can the Golden Eagles pull off the upset?