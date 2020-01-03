There Is Only 1 Bowl Game Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football’s bowl season is coming to an end. Only four more bowl games remain, which leaves us with a sad realization – no more than one bowl game will be played per day through the national title game.

With the College Football Playoff semifinal and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games in the rear view, it’s time for the lesser-known bowl games to take center stage.

On Friday afternoon, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl kicks off from Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

Here is the only game on the docket today:

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs.Nevada

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

—

Ohio enters as an eight-point favorite over Nevada in what is expected to become a high-scoring contest.

The Bobcats finished the season just short of averaging 35 points per game, while the Wolf Pack finished the season averaging 21.3 points per contest.

Ohio features a balanced attacked that saw the Bobcats pass and rush for over 200 yards per game.

Can the Wolf Pack pull off the upset?