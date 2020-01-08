Brady Hoke Reportedly Has A New Head Coaching Job

For the second time in his career, Brady Hoke is about to be the head football coach at San Diego State.

Earlier today, San Diego State announced it will be holding a news conference about its football program for this afternoon. The anticipation is that it will address longtime head coach Rocky Long’s decision to step down.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Hoke is expected to take over the Aztecs. Hoke was the team’s defensive line coach this season.

He previously was the head coach of SDSU in 2009 and 2010, compiling a 13-12 record and reaching one bowl game.

BREAKING: Rocky Long is expected to step down at San Diego State. The plan is for DL coach Brady Hoke to take over the program, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2020

Hoke has not been a full-time head coach since being fired by Michigan following the 2014 season. In four years in Ann Arbor, Hoke went 31-20 overall and 1-2 in bowl games.

After taking a year off in 2015, Hoke served as the defensive coordinator at Oregon during the 2016 season. He spent 2017 with Tennessee as a defensive line coach and interim head coach for two games before moving on to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in 2018.

Hoke is 78-72 as a collegiate head coach at San Diego State, Michigan, Ball State and Tennessee).