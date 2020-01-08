Brady Hoke Officially Lands New College Football Job

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Brady Hoke has officially landed a new head coaching job. It’s at a place he’s familiar with.

Hoke has been named the next head coach at San Diego State. This will be his second stint at the school.

The longtime college football coach was at SDSU from 2009-10 before taking the Michigan job. He returns a decade later following Rocky Long’s decision to step down.

San Diego State announced the hire today.

“Brady Hoke, who led San Diego State to its first bowl game in 12 seasons in his first stint on The Mesa from 2009-10, has been named the program’s new head coach,” the school announced.

Brady Hoke, who led San Diego State to its first bowl game in 12 seasons in his first stint on The Mesa from 2009-10, has been named the program's new head coach. Release: https://t.co/C6bevWW0s9 pic.twitter.com/Y8QKYbDKWf — SDSU Football (@SDSUFootball) January 8, 2020

Hoke led San Diego State to a 9-4 season in 2010 before taking the Michigan job. Following a four-year stint with the Wolverines, Hoke has served as an assistant coach for Tennessee, the Carolina Panthers and San Diego State.

SDSU’s longtime head coach, Rocky Long, stepped down after nine seasons.