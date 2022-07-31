Brady Quinn Getting Roasted: College Football World Reacts

Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn against LSU in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 3, 2007. LSU won 41 - 14. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brady Quinn has been getting roasted on social media for his recruiting takes.

Quinn, one of the best quarterbacks in Fighting Irish history, has been getting trolled by Texas A&M fans.

The former Notre Dame quarterback spoke out about Texas A&M's recruiting ability. The Aggies have gotten off to a slow start in 2023 after reeling in an elite class in 2022.

"It’s a direct correlation to the microscope has been put on us. We can’t do what we did last year and our recruits look a little different right now. I haven’t seen that dramatic of a swing in recruiting ever.

When Nick Saban comes out and basically says, ‘Yeah, dude, you bought that class.’ This justifies it," Quinn told Outkick.

Texas A&M, though, recently landed a big-time recruit, leading to fans trolling Quinn.

Texas A&M fans aren't likely to forget about this anytime soon.