Brady Quinn Names 1 Advantage Big 12 Has Over Pac-12

NEW YORK, NY MAY 13: (L-R) Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Rob Stone, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn attend the 2019 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Conference realignment will undoubtedly change the landscape of college football. It could also, in theory, spell the end of the Pac-12.

During a recent appearance on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn was asked about the latest realignment news.

At one point, Quinn was asked which conference was in better shape at the moment: the Big 12 or Pac-12.

Quinn ultimately believes the Big 12 is in a better spot at this moment because it can utilize earlier kickoff times.

“I think it’s the Big 12,” Quinn said. “I think there’s a thought that in order to get into the earlier time windows to generate greater television revenue, you’ve got to be able to play some games in the central time zone. Eastern time zone. As of right now, the Big 12 is going to offer that, starting next year, and at least in the central time zone starting this year. You just don’t have that luxury right now in the Pac-12, unless you find a bunch of non-conference games over on the east coast. But again, once you get into regular conference play, those rights aren’t going to be worth quite as much."

Quinn brings up a good point. It also doesn't help that the Pac-12 is set to lose USC and UCLA to the Big Ten.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the Big 12 pursue some schools from the Pac-12 in the future.