Brady Quinn Names SEC Team As Dark Horse For College Football Playoff

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn believes college football fans should keep a close eye on Tennessee.

Last week, Tennessee defeated Pitt in an overtime thriller. It was a statement win for Josh Heupel's squad.

Since the Volunteers have a brutal schedule this season, Quinn thinks they should be considered a dark-horse contender if they make a run this fall.

“You guys are gonna think I’m crazy in saying this, but I love what Tennessee has done so far,” Quinn said, via On3. “You look at Hendon Hooker, their quarterback — he’s averaging almost 300 total yards per game, six total touchdowns this season. He’s gonna be a big reason why if they can make a run through a gauntlet of a schedule.

"Got a great win last week versus Pitt, a top-25 team on the road. Now they’ve gotta play Florida, they’ve gotta go to Baton Rogue, they’ve gotta play Alabama and Georgia…bottom line is though, if they can get through that schedule, they’ll be in the conversation.”

Tennessee will face Florida on Sept. 24. It'll then square off against LSU on the road before coming back home on Oct. 15 to play Alabama.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Tennessee will have to face Kentucky on Oct. 29 and Georgia on Nov. 5. That's a tough stretch for any team.

While there's no question the Volunteers look really dangerous at the moment, they'll need to string together some wins in conference play to prove they're a legit contender for the College Football Playoff.