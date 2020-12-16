Brady Quinn Reacts To What He’s Seen From QB Arch Manning

On Wednesday, many of the country’s high school football stars officially signed with their college football programs for National Signing Day.

Soon enough, another Manning will be joining their ranks. High school sophomore Arch Manning is the next great quarterback in the Manning family.

Although he’s just a sophomore, Arch is turning into one of the best high school quarterbacks in the country. Former Notre Dame standout Brady Quinn thinks he “checks all the boxes.”

Here’s what Quinn had to say, via 247Sports:

“I see a quarterback that really checks all the boxes,” Quinn said. “Just because of the pedigree and the family, I think you understand he’s going to have all the character that you’re looking for as far as handling things, being the leader of the football team, and understanding what it means to be the quarterback, especially in the face of adversity.

Quinn said from a fundamental and technical standpoint, there’s nothing to fix. That’s pretty high praise for a quarterback who still has two years of high school left to go.

“As far as his footwork too, the ball is out on time and on the money, which means he’s got a strong understanding of where the ball is supposed to be and when it’s supposed to be there,” Quinn said. “That takes some time, usually, for some quarterbacks to figure out, but as a sophomore in high school, Arch Manning already has that.”

Manning is a four-star recruit and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 signing class, according to 247Sports.