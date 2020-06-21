Braxton Miller Has A 1-Word Message For Michigan Football

The University of Michigan’s football program hasn’t had a lot to brag about in recent seasons.

The Wolverines have been a solid program under head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, Michigan has yet to beat Ohio State under his leadership. The Wolverines haven’t really been a factor in either the Big Ten championship or national title picture, either.

Michigan does have a very cool helmet, though. So, the Wolverines bragged about that on Twitter earlier this week.

“The most recognizable helmet in college football,” Michigan tweeted earlier this week.

UNISWAG decided to ask its followers if that is actually true. “Does Michigan have the most recognizable helmet in college football?” they asked.

Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller decided to respond with one word.

“NO!!”

So, that’s what the former Ohio State star quarterback-turned-wide receiver thinks. He was not the only former Buckeyes star to weigh in, either.

Former Ohio State national title-winning quarterback Cardale Jones decided to chime in.

“Clearly! Everyone knows what a trash can looks like,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Ohio State has not lost to Michigan since 2011. The Buckeyes were 7-0 against the Wolverines under Urban Meyer. Ryan Day took over the program in 2019 and kept the winning streak going.

The two teams are set to meet in Columbus on Nov. 28.