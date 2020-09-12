It’s tough to be a fan of a Big Ten or Pac-12 football program right now.

While those two Power 5 conferences have opted out of the 2020 fall season, other major conferences across the country are kicking off today.

The ACC and the Big 12 are both playing games this afternoon. The SEC is scheduled to begin play later this month.

Former Ohio State football star Braxton Miller sent a very clear message to the Big Ten conference on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

@B1Gfootball get the szn goin! — BRAXTON MILLER (@BraxtonMiller5) September 12, 2020

The Big Ten season remains postponed, but there’s been some optimism lately surrounding a potential restart in October or November.

FOX Sports insider Bruce Feldman shared the latest on Saturday morning.

“I’m told their (Big Ten) medical committee has a better handle on the cardiac issue — the myocarditis,” Feldman told FOX College Football host Rob Stone today. “They feel like they have some testing protocols in place. They have worked through what they think they have learned in the last six weeks since the vote (to postpone), but also some of the issues that may have changed or come to light. There have been breakthroughs on the testing front, and so, they have to feel confident in these new rapid, daily tests.”

Miller and the rest of Ohio State’s fan base is obviously hoping that Feldman is right.