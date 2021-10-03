Breaking: Week 6 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

The new Coaches Poll top 25 has been released, and not surprisingly, we’ve got some changes in the top 10 after a fun weekend of games.

Iowa has moved up to No.3, with Penn State jumping up two spots to No. 4. Both teams won big yesterday, and they will have a chance to face off against each other this Saturday.

Oklahoma fell one spot despite beating Kansas State, while Oregon’s upset loss at Stanford dropped the Ducks down six spots to No. 9. Meanwhile, Michigan and BYU are making their top 10 debuts after Notre Dame and Florida fell out.

Here are the full updated Coaches Poll top 25 rankings, from USA TODAY:

Alabama Georgia Iowa Penn State Oklahoma Cincinnati Ohio State Michigan Oregon BYU Michigan State Oklahoma State Notre Dame Kentucky Coastal Carolina Arkansas Ole Miss Florida Auburn Wake Forest Clemson NC State Texas SMU Arizona State

In Week 6, besides the aforementioned Iowa-Penn State showdown, we get Oklahoma and Texas meeting in their annual Red River Rivalry. Arkansas and Ole Miss will also face off; as will Georgia and Auburn.

The updated Associated Press top 25 poll will be released at 2 p.m. ET.