Breaking: Week 6 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

Penn State faces off against Iowa.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 27: T.J. Hockenson #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes fumbles against Amani Oruwariye #21 and Nick Scott #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The new Coaches Poll top 25 has been released, and not surprisingly, we’ve got some changes in the top 10 after a fun weekend of games.

Iowa has moved up to No.3, with Penn State jumping up two spots to No. 4. Both teams won big yesterday, and they will have a chance to face off against each other this Saturday.

Oklahoma fell one spot despite beating Kansas State, while Oregon’s upset loss at Stanford dropped the Ducks down six spots to No. 9. Meanwhile, Michigan and BYU are making their top 10 debuts after Notre Dame and Florida fell out.

Here are the full updated Coaches Poll top 25 rankings, from USA TODAY:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Iowa
  4. Penn State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Ohio State
  8. Michigan
  9. Oregon
  10. BYU
  11. Michigan State
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Kentucky
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Arkansas
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Florida
  19. Auburn
  20. Wake Forest
  21. Clemson
  22. NC State
  23. Texas
  24. SMU
  25. Arizona State

In Week 6, besides the aforementioned Iowa-Penn State showdown, we get Oklahoma and Texas meeting in their annual Red River Rivalry. Arkansas and Ole Miss will also face off; as will Georgia and Auburn.

The updated Associated Press top 25 poll will be released at 2 p.m. ET.

