Breaking: 4 Finalists Announced For The Heisman Trophy

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy race is down to four players.

Monday night, ESPN announced its four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award, given to college football's top player (or, most seasons, top quarterback).

The four finalists are:

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

TCU quarterback Max Duggan

USC quarterback Caleb Williams

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

There are no real shockers here, though it's a bit surprising that Bennett is a finalist.

Williams is considered by most to be the runaway favorite at this point, though USC did lose to Utah in a blowout in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It will be interesting to see how much the conference championship weekend impacts the race.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy will be given out on Saturday night on ESPN.