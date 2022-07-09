Breaking: 5-Star Defensive End Jayden Wayne Announces Commitment

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on a case during the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Jayden Wayne, one of the top recruits in the 2023 cycle, has made his commitment decision.

Wayne, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive edge, is heading to Coral Gables to play for Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes. Cristobal was the first to offer Wayne a scholarship, but did so when he was coaching the Ducks in Eugene.

Wayne picks Miami over five other finalists, including: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State and Oregon.

Cristobal continues dominating on the recruiting trail.

Wayne is the No. 30 overall recruit and fifth-best edge in the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite score.

The five-star defensive prospect was originally the top recruit in the Washington-state area. He's since announced he'll be transferring to the IMG Academy for his senior season.

Chris Singletary of 247Sports has more on Wayne's potential.

Good frame to add weight and mass. As he matures and gains more strength in the weight room he will define his body composition and reach his physical peak. Already checking in at 6-foot-4 he could top out at 270 pounds in college without compromising his athleticism. Good 1st step and burst off the ball. Gains ground and causes the tackle to be immediately stressed by his penetration. Very good pad level which gives the defender little area to strike as he is rushing the passer or playing the run. Shows a good motor and want-to in chasing plays with nice lateral movement. Good agility and quickness, he is light on his feet and is a smooth effortless player. Rips off of blocks and does a good job in pursuit. With added strength and technique improvement he has all the tools you want in an elite defensive lineman. You are exposed to how good an overall athlete he is when you watch him play wide receiver.

Miami's getting a future star.