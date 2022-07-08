Breaking: 5-Star Quarterback Dante Moore Announces Commitment

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of game action between the Colorado Buffaloes against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

We have breaking news out of the college football world. Dante Moore, one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle, is heading to Eugene.

Moore, a 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback out of Detroit, announced on SportsCenter just moments ago that he's committed to the University of Oregon.

He's the highest-rated quarterback recruit in Oregon football history. Moore will join the Ducks ahead of the 2023 season.

"BREAKING: Five-Star QB Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) has Committed to Oregon! The Top 8 Player in the ‘23 Class chose the Ducks over Texas A&M, LSU, and Michigan," said Hayes Fawcett.

247Sports' evaluation of Dante Moore has to be exciting for Oregon fans:

"Varsity starter since his freshman season. Has played well against top competition and in clutch situations in big games. Mature, polished, does not appear to rattle easily. Stands in against the rush and will deliver throws while taking hits. Does a nice job of reading coverages and does well throwing into windows against zone coverages. Anticipates well and gets rid of the ball quickly. Throws with good touch down the field. Can fire it in there when he needs to. Has good arm strength but would not classify the pure velocity as elite. Very consistent with ball placement and mechanics as we have seen very few wayward passes from him through three years of game and camp eval. Solid athlete who has added more mobility to his game as the years have gone on, but is not likely to be a big threat as a designed runner, but can do a little bit of that if needed. Physical traits are good, but it is his intangible traits that are elite. Works extremely hard and that total package projects him to be a multi-year college starter and someone who can be an early draft choice."

Dan Lanning and the Ducks continue dominating the recruiting trail.