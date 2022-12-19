Breaking: 5-Star Quarterback Dante Moore Flips Commitment

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

One of the biggest recruits in the 2023 recruiting class has flipped his commitment.

Dante Moore, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 class, is no longer committed to Oregon. He's flipped his commitment to the UCLA Bruins.

This is a massive get for Chip Kelly and Co.

247Sports first reported the news.

"An Oregon commit since July, Chip Kelly & Co. have been steadily working on Moore and had him in Westwood last weekend for an official visit. That hard work was well worth it as Moore is UCLA's third highest-ranked recruit ever per 247Sports, its highest-ranked quarterback since Josh Rosen in the 2015 class and first five-star recruit in the Kelly era. His commitment shoots UCLA's class up from No. 52 to No. 27 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings," they report.

"Moore is 247Sports' No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Moore will be an early enrollee at UCLA and will sign Wednesday (Dec. 21) at the start of the Early Signing Period. Moore will then will participate in the All-American Bowl in January before heading to campus."

Moore announced his flip on Twitter, too.

Moore will be a massive get for Chip Kelly and the Bruins' football program.

Meanwhile, this is a brutal loss for Dan Lanning and Oregon.