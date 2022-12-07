Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media.

"I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."

Owens originally gave Louisville his commitment in June.

The timing of Owens' decision is quite interesting. Louisville agreed to a deal to make Jeff Brohm its new head coach earlier this Wednesday.

Owens, a five-star recruit, had 2,989 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns during his junior season of high school football.

Alabama, Arkansas, TCU and Texas were just a few teams that made an offer to Owens during his initial recruitment period.

We'd imagine Owens will have several programs vying for his services.