Breaking: AP Poll Top 25 Has A New No. 1 Team

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Associated Press Top 25 poll has been released on Sunday afternoon.

While Alabama remained at No. 1 in the Coaches' Poll top 25, there's a new top team in the AP Poll top 25.

Georgia, following the Crimson Tide's narrow win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, is back in the top spot of the Week 7 AP Poll top 25.

"New AP Top 25. Welcome back to No. 1, Georgia. Welcome back after a long absence, Illinois. Welcome, James Madison," Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo tweeted.

Georgia is at No. 1, while Ohio State has jumped up to No. 2, with Alabama falling to No. 3.

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Clemson Michigan Tennessee USC Oklahoma State Ole Miss Penn State UCLA Oregon TCU Wake Forest NC State Mississippi State Kansas State Syracuse Kansas Utah Cincinnati Texas Kentucky Illinois James Madison

The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out next month.