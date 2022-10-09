Breaking: AP Poll Top 25 Has A New No. 1 Team
The Associated Press Top 25 poll has been released on Sunday afternoon.
While Alabama remained at No. 1 in the Coaches' Poll top 25, there's a new top team in the AP Poll top 25.
Georgia, following the Crimson Tide's narrow win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, is back in the top spot of the Week 7 AP Poll top 25.
"New AP Top 25. Welcome back to No. 1, Georgia. Welcome back after a long absence, Illinois. Welcome, James Madison," Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo tweeted.
Georgia is at No. 1, while Ohio State has jumped up to No. 2, with Alabama falling to No. 3.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- UCLA
- Oregon
- TCU
- Wake Forest
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Kansas State
- Syracuse
- Kansas
- Utah
- Cincinnati
- Texas
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- James Madison
The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out next month.