Breaking: AP Poll Top 25 Has A New No. 1 Team

The Associated Press Top 25 poll has been released on Sunday afternoon.

While Alabama remained at No. 1 in the Coaches' Poll top 25, there's a new top team in the AP Poll top 25.

Georgia, following the Crimson Tide's narrow win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, is back in the top spot of the Week 7 AP Poll top 25.

"New AP Top 25. Welcome back to No. 1, Georgia. Welcome back after a long absence, Illinois. Welcome, James Madison," Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo tweeted.

Georgia is at No. 1, while Ohio State has jumped up to No. 2, with Alabama falling to No. 3.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan 
  6. Tennessee
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. UCLA
  12. Oregon
  13. TCU
  14. Wake Forest
  15. NC State
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Syracuse
  19. Kansas
  20. Utah
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Texas
  23. Kentucky
  24. Illinois
  25. James Madison

The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out next month.