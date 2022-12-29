Breaking: Big Ten Commissioner Might Be Leaving For Surprising Job

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren appears to be on the verge of leaving for a surprising job.

According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Big Ten commissioner is a finalist for a prominent NFL job.

"Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a top candidate to be the next President/CEO of the Chicago Bears. He’s interviewed in person for the job and is considered among the final candidates. The process is expected to wrap up in the upcoming weeks," he reported on Thursday.

Warren's future is expected to be decided soon.

Big Ten fans have had mixed feelings on the conference's commissioner, though he would clearly be a big loss for the league.

It will be interesting to see who the conference decides to replace him with.