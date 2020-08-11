Breaking: Big Ten Presidents Make Decision On Football Season

The Big Ten has made a decision on the 2020 college football season.

According to multiple reports, the conference’s presidents voted on the season today. The league’s presidents have decided to postpone the 2020 college football season, hoping to play in the spring.

“The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources,” Bruce Feldman reports.

BREAKING: The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

The Big Ten has reportedly postponed all college sports for the fall. It’s unclear what will happen to the non-football sports.

The Big Ten has cancelled fall sports, including football. League will consider moving season to the spring. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 11, 2020

Several prominent Big Ten coaches and players spoke in favor of a fall season on Monday. Everyone from Jim Harbaugh to Justin Fields to Scott Frost spoke out against a potential cancelation.

“I would like to address the rumors that are swirling today,” Jim Harbaugh said on Monday. “I’m not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players’ desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13.”

Dozens of players got #WeWantToPlay trending on social media. Those tweets were backed up by several coaches and even President Trump.

Ultimately, though, the Big Ten has decided the best move is to postpone the season until the spring. It’ll be interesting to see how the other Power 5 conferences follow.