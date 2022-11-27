Breaking: Big Ten Program Targeting Luke Fickell
A prominent Big Ten program is targeting Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.
And, no, it's not Ohio State.
According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking at hiring the Cincinnati head coach.
"Wisconsin has targeted Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be the school’s next head coach," he reported.
Fickell, a longtime assistant coach at Ohio State, left the Buckeyes for the head coaching job at Cincinnati.
He's elevated the Bearcats to great heights, including a College Football Playoff trip.
Fickell has been linked to openings at Nebraska and Auburn, but those jobs have either been filled or appear to be on the verge of being filled.
It will be interesting to see if Fickell seriously considers the Wisconsin job.