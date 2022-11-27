Breaking: Big Ten Program Targeting Luke Fickell

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on following the game against the Temple Owls at Nippert Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A prominent Big Ten program is targeting Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

And, no, it's not Ohio State.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking at hiring the Cincinnati head coach.

"Wisconsin has targeted Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be the school’s next head coach," he reported.

Fickell, a longtime assistant coach at Ohio State, left the Buckeyes for the head coaching job at Cincinnati.

He's elevated the Bearcats to great heights, including a College Football Playoff trip.

Fickell has been linked to openings at Nebraska and Auburn, but those jobs have either been filled or appear to be on the verge of being filled.

It will be interesting to see if Fickell seriously considers the Wisconsin job.