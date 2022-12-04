Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 15: Snow falls on the endzone during play between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring.

Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring.

Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season.

The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night.

It will be interesting to see where Mertz lands.

We've already seen one notable Big Ten quarterback transfer, with Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara transferring to the Iowa program.

Best of luck moving forward, Graham.