Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline warms up prior to the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes.

Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put.

"I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else," he announced.

Hartline, arguably the best recruiter on Ohio State's staff and the best wide receivers coach in the country, is incredibly important to the Buckeyes' future.

Losing Hartline would be a massive loss for Ryan Day and his coaching staff. Hartline probably won't stay in Columbus forever - unless he becomes the head coach at some point - but it appears he'll be back for at least one more season.

Ohio State now has to hope for a loss from USC or TCU this weekend. The Buckeyes are still alive for the College Football Playoff, if they can get some help.