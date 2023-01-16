Breaking: C.J Stroud Announces NFL Draft Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before a series during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud has made it official.

After a couple of days of rumors swirling about his potential return to Ohio State, the star Buckeyes quarterback has announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud announced his decision on Monday morning, hours ahead of the deadline for players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud is coming off a Heisman Trophy finalist season, in which he led Ohio State to a near upset of national champion Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is now officially off to the NFL Draft.

Stroud is expected to be either the first or second quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. He should go somewhere in the top five or top 10 picks.

Ohio State will now look to reload at the quarterback position. The Buckeyes have a couple of five-stars on the roster and the competition should be fierce this spring.

Ryan Day's team is expected to begin the 2023 season ranked inside the top five.