Breaking: College Football Coach Getting Fired On Saturday

The college football season is only a few weeks old, but one head coach has already been fired.

Utah State fired head coach Gary Andersen, according to a report from college football insider Dan Wolken. The Aggies got off to a rough start to the 2020 season losing their first three games.

After an 0-3 start, the school decided now was the right time to move on from Andersen. Earlier this offseason Andersen made headlines with his comment about players who choose to opt out the 2020 season.

“At least in our program, we don’t have an opt out. And it’s not an option,” Andersen said per the Salt Lake Tribune. “If you opt out, you’re not with us.”

Now, he’s out of the job.

Breaking: Utah State is parting ways with Gary Andersen, per source. Word beginning to reach staff there — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 7, 2020

Utah State not only lost its first three games of the season, but the team hasn’t even been competitive. Through the first three games, the Aggies have scored just 29 points while allowing 114 points.

As a result of the team’s struggles, Andersen finds himself out of the job. He found success in his first stint with the Aggies, especially in his final season when the led the team to an 11-2 record and a bowl win.

After a successful two seasons at Wisconsin, Andersen struggled to turn around a poor Oregon State football program. He eventually landed back at Utah State, where his coaching struggles continued.