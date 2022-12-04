Breaking: College Football Playoff Final 4 Revealed
The College Football Playoff field is here.
Sunday afternoon, ESPN released its final College Football Playoff rankings, with the field getting revealed.
Here's what we'll have in the College Football Playoff this year:
- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
- No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
That's going to be fun.
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled later on ESPN on Sunday afternoon.
Who are you going to be picking in the College Football Playoff games this year?