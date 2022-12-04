Breaking: College Football Playoff Final 4 Revealed

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: An American flag is held on the field during the national anthem to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff field is here.

Sunday afternoon, ESPN released its final College Football Playoff rankings, with the field getting revealed.

Here's what we'll have in the College Football Playoff this year:

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

That's going to be fun.

Who are you going to be picking in the College Football Playoff games this year?