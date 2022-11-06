Breaking: College GameDay Announces Controversial Decision

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's "College GameDay" has officially announced its decision for Week 11.

College football fans aren't very happy.

The college football pregame show will be heading to Austin for the Texas vs. TCU game. Most fans wanted to see ESPN's "College GameDay" head to Tulane for the Green Wave's contest against UCF.

Alas, "GameDay" is heading to Austin.

"Week 11: AUSTIN. 9-0 TCU is headed into a big road test as the Horned Frogs look to continue their perfect streak," the pregame show announced.

It should be fun to see "College GameDay" at Texas for the huge Big 12 contest, but it's understandable why most neutral fans wanted to see the show head to Tulane.