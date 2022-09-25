Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 5 Destination

NEWTON, MA - NOVEMBER 9: ESPN "College GameDay" co-host Desmond Howard is pictured on campus at Boston College in the Chestnut Hill section of Newton, MA on Nov. 9, 2018. The show was filming at Boston College for the first time in 9 years ahead of the Boston College Eagles matchup against the Clemson Tigers. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

College GameDay's Week 5 destination is set.

The ESPN college football pregame show announced on Sunday morning its destination for the fifth weekend of the 2022 college football regular season.

College GameDay is heading to ACC country.

The ESPN college football pregame show announced on Sunday morning that it'll broadcast from Clemson vs. NC State next weekend.

Clemson, which had somewhat of a down 2021 season by program standards, is back to College Football Playoff contention this fall.

Next Saturday's game should be a fun one.