Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 5 Destination
College GameDay's Week 5 destination is set.
College GameDay is heading to ACC country.
The ESPN college football pregame show announced on Sunday morning that it'll broadcast from Clemson vs. NC State next weekend.
Clemson, which had somewhat of a down 2021 season by program standards, is back to College Football Playoff contention this fall.
Next Saturday's game should be a fun one.