Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 6 Destination

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season has a lot of compelling matchups on the schedule. Arkansas-Ole Miss, Auburn-Georgia, Iowa-Penn State, and Alabama-Texas A&M all have the potential to bring the house down.

But it’s another historic rivalry with title implications that’s getting the love from ESPN’s College GameDay this week. On Sunday, College GameDay announced that they’re heading to Dallas for the Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas.

“RED RIVER SHOWDOWN,” College GameDay tweeted. “See you in Dallas for (Oklahoma) vs. (Texas): one of college football’s greatest rivalries.”

Oklahoma is undefeated and the No. 6 ranked team in the country thanks to their 5-0 record. Texas is 4-1 and unranked, but would be in pole position for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win over their Red River rivals.

🗣️ RED RIVER SHOWDOWN See you in Dallas for @OU_Football vs. @TexasFootball: one of college football's greatest rivalries 👏 pic.twitter.com/mI9CQ6GaMJ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2021

The Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas has been pretty close in recent years. Since 2014, the game has been decided by 3-12 points.

But Oklahoma have been the more dominant team over the past few years. They’re riding a three-game winning streak against their arch-rivals and have won five of the last six.

For the Sooners, a win over Texas would put them right at the top of the list of non-SEC teams in contention for the national title. As for the Longhorns, beating Oklahoma is a must if they have any hopes of winning the Big 12 – let alone securing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Who do you have winning the Red River Showdown next weekend?