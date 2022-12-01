Breaking: Decision Made On College Football Playoff Expansion

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

College Football Playoff expansion will happen in 2024 or '25.

According to ESPN, the Rose Bowl has signed an agreement, that will allow College Football Playoff expansion to happen, beginning as early as 2024.

The Rose Bowl was viewed as the lone possible hurdle for College Football Playoff expansion.

"CFP officials have been informed that the Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025," Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday night.

This is obviously great news for the college football world.

The Rose Bowl is an important part of the college football postseason, but it shouldn't stand in the way of expansion happening.

Thankfully, the Rose Bowl will be part of the College Football Playoff moving forward.

Hallelujah.