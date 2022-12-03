Breaking: Deion Sanders Reportedly Decides On Next Job

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has reportedly made a decision on his next coaching stop.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Jackson State head coach will be leaving for Colorado.

Sanders and his staff have reportedly been preparing for a departure to Colorado all week.

"With Jackson State on the cusp of the SWAC title game on Saturday, Sanders and his associates have spent the week making inquiries to both potential members of his on-field staff and support staff at Colorado, pitching them to join him in Boulder, sources said.

A source told ESPN on Friday night that Sanders' outreach included a call to a prominent player in the NCAA transfer portal, encouraging him to not make a decision because Sanders was heading to Colorado and wanted to recruit him there," ESPN reported on Friday.

Sanders had been linked to the Cincinnati and South Florida jobs, as well.

However, it sounds like Colorado will be the landing spot for the former NFL star.

It will be very interesting to see how Sanders does at the Power Five level.