Breaking: Drew Brees Lands College Football Job

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 19: New Orleans Saints quarterback and former Purdue Boilermakers great Drew Brees and his wife Brittany address the crowd in the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 19, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 49-20. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Drew Brees is ready to give coaching a shot. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated broke the news that the legendary quarterback is being hired as an interim assistant coach at Purdue.

Purdue recently lost head coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville. His brother, Brian, will serve as the team's interim coach for the Citrus Bowl.

As for the team's future, Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its next head coach.

Per Dellenger's report, Brees wants to help the new coaching staff get through its transition period.

"He wanted to help during the coaching transition," Dellenger wrote. "He’ll assist team in prep for the Citrus Bowl and coach in the game. He can also recruit via an NCAA waiver."

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski released a statement on this move.

"For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special," Bobinski said. "He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We're grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers

Brees was already the most popular football player to ever suit up for Purdue. This move will only add to his legacy.