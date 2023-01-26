Breaking: Ex-NFL Running Back Lands Head Coaching Job

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 11: A general view during the Oakland Raiders game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum on October 11, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley is getting a second chance at being a head coach.

On Thursday morning, Wheatley was introduced as the head coach of Wayne State's football team.

Wheatley, 51, spent this past season as the running backs coach for the Broncos. It's safe to say he's excited about making the jump to Wayne State.

"Throughout the interview process, [Wayne State athletic director] Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the athletic department," Wheatley said in a statement. "This made me really excited about the job. I am looking forward to coming home, as they always say there is no place like home. No matter where I have been, I've always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University."

Wheatley, a former first-round pick from the 1995 NFL Draft, played at the pro level until 2004. He finished his career with 4,962 rushing yards and 47 total touchdowns.

After spending over a decade as an assistant coach for various teams, Wheatley became Morgan State's head coach in 2019. He had a 5-18 record.

If Wheatley can elevate Wayne State's football program, that could lead to an even bigger and better opportunity.