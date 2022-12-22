Breaking: Former No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Announces Transfer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers warms up during pregame prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter has announced his official transfer decision.

Hunter, who shocked the college football world by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State, will be following Deion Sanders to Colorado.

The former five-star recruit, an elite two-way star, has transferred to the Buffaloes.

Hunter announced his transfer decision on his YouTube page, which now has more than 100,000 subscribers.

Hunter is the latest big-time commitment for Deion Sanders and the Jackson State program.

It will be very fun to watch him playing in the Pac-12 moving forward.