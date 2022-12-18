Breaking: Heisman Finalist Max Duggan Announces NFL Draft Decision

TCU quarterback Max Duggan declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday.

Duggan called his college years "the greatest experience of my life" in a Twitter post revealing his decision to go pro next year. The Heisman Trophy finalist will forgo the extra year of eligibility provided due to the COVID pandemic.

"My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium, has been filled with great memories, passion, and pride," Duggan wrote. "I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I've built lifelong relationships that will last forever."

Duggan led TCU to a 12-1 record with 30 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. Despite losing the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State, the Horned Frogs earned the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.

After thanking his family, teammates, coaches, and fans, Duggan ensured Horned Frog Nation that they "still have business to take care of." TCU will face Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.

If TCU wins the semifinal, Duggan could conclude his collegiate career by playing in the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9.