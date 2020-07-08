Breaking: Ivy League Reportedly Decides On Fall Sports

Earlier this afternoon a report emerged suggesting the Ivy League planned to postpone the college football season until the spring.

Just a few hours later, another report corroborated that news but with an important caveat. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein said the Ivy League canceled all fall sports.

Despite Rothstein’s claim that all fall sports are canceled, it’s important to note he likely means just for the fall semester. The Ivy League will likely attempt to move the football season to the spring.

“Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled,” Rothstein report. “The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st. Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules.”

Here’s his report.

Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled. The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st. Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020

It’s an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic, but one that will likely happen to other conferences around the country as well.

The Ivy League won’t have any sports until at least the new year. It’s a tough break for the athletes as well, who could be in the last year of their college careers.

The Ivy League’s decision likely won’t have a major impact on how Power 5 teams conduct their business. However, it’s obviously not a great sign that a full conference is willing to punt on the 2020 season – at least for now.

We’ll have to wait and see what other conferences do.