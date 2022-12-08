Breaking: Jason Garrett Finalist For College Football Job

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett might lead a college football team next fall.

According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett has emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job. David Shaw resigned as head coach after going 3-9 in back-to-back seasons.

Garrett has been spending this football season as a color analyst for NBC Sports. In addition to calling Notre Dame games, he provides NFL analysis each Sunday night.

During last year's hiring cycle, Garrett nearly became the head coach at Duke. The program eventually went with Mike Elko.

Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is one of the other finalists to become the new head coach at Stanford.

Former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio have also been mentioned for this gig. However, they're no longer in the running.

Garrett is known for his run with the Cowboys from 2010 to 2019. He won 85 games during that span.

Make no mistake about it, Garrett would be an interesting hire for Stanford.