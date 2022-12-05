Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision Amid NFL Rumors

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 43-22 over the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

NFL rumors began to swirl - once again - for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday morning.

Less than 12 hours later, the Michigan Wolverines head coach had a firm response to the rumors.

Harbaugh will be back in 2023.

Michigan's head coach announced his decision on Sunday night while speaking to reporters.

“I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh told reporters.

That's a pretty firm answer from Harbaugh.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach is coming off his second straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines are set to take on TCU in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve.

Kickoff between Michigan and TCU is scheduled for 4 p.m. E.T. on Dec. 31. The game will air on ESPN.