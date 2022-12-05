Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision Amid NFL Rumors
NFL rumors began to swirl - once again - for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday morning.
Less than 12 hours later, the Michigan Wolverines head coach had a firm response to the rumors.
Harbaugh will be back in 2023.
Michigan's head coach announced his decision on Sunday night while speaking to reporters.
“I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh told reporters.
That's a pretty firm answer from Harbaugh.
The Michigan Wolverines head coach is coming off his second straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
Harbaugh and the Wolverines are set to take on TCU in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve.
Kickoff between Michigan and TCU is scheduled for 4 p.m. E.T. on Dec. 31. The game will air on ESPN.