Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Makes Decision On Coaching Future

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 14: Jim Harbaugh the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines watches the action during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has made his decision.

Monday afternoon, Michigan's president announced that Harbaugh has informed him that he will be remaining with the Wolverines, despite expressing some interest in the National Football League.

"I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel," Santa Ono announced.

Harbaugh, who has led Michigan to back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances, had been linked to some NFL jobs.

The Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, among other teams, were linked to the former NFL head coach.

But Harbaugh has chosen to remain with the Wolverines - at least for another year.

Michigan will look to get back to the College Football Playoff with Harbaugh in 2023.